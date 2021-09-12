play
Send Emma Raducanu YOUR congratulations!

Last updated at 06:59
British teenager Emma Raducanu has won tennis's US Open title!

Winning is a huge achievement.

Not only is she just 18 - and only just finished her A-levels - but this is her first time at the US Open and it's only the second major competition she's taken part in!

On top of that - unlike some of the big names - she's had to come through qualifying rounds and so has played more games than anyone else.

The 18-year-old is going to be a massive tennis star of the future - so we want to hear from YOU.

Use the comments below to send us your messages of congratulation to Emma and we'll do our best read some of them out on the Newsround bulletin!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

  • Well done Emma! You are such a competitor and you did really well especially with your injury, you kept persevering!

  • Congratulations Emma! We know you’ve worked extremely hard for this and you deserve it.

  • Emma played so well especially with her injury at the end.

