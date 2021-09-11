Disney to focus on cinema releases for rest of 2021

Disney/Marvel Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released in cinemas to start with and will be available on Disney plus later

Disney has said the rest of its new films this year will just screen in cinemas to start with, and only be available on Disney+ later on.

Disney's decision comes after the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings which was released in this way.

It's only in cinemas for its first 45 days before then becoming watchable on the Disney+ streaming platform.

Before this, because of the coronavirus pandemic, Disney films were being released in cinemas and online at the same time which meant cinemas lost out on lots of ticket sales.

Disney Black Widow and Cruella were both released at cinemas and on Disney+ at the same time

Scarlett Johansson is taking Disney to court because she felt she lost out on earnings because her film Black Widow was released in cinemas and online at the same time.

But now this decision by Disney means cinemas will get more ticket sales.

Marvel's Eternals will go straight to cinemas only when it comes out, just like Ten Rings, before going on Disney+ and animated musical Encanto will be in cinemas for 30 days before moving online.

