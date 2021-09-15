play
Watch Newsround

Fifa Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifiers kick off

Last updated at 16:25
comments
View Comments
Teams compositeGetty Images

The Women's World Cup qualifiers kick off on Thursday with England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland playing their first matches on Friday evening.

England will face North Macedonia, Scotland are up against Hungary, Wales face Kazakhstan and Northern Ireland take on Luxembourg.

Current holders, the United States, beat Norway 2-1 in France; this time the tournament will be held in Australia and New Zealand.

So could it be one of the home nations lifting the biggest trophy in women's football in 2023?

Who else will the teams play?
Sydney Opera House is lit in celebration of Australia and New Zealands joint bid to host the FIFA Womens World Cup 2023, in Sydney on June 25, 2020. -Getty Images
Sydney Opera House was lit up to celebration of Australia and New Zealand's joint bid to host the FIFA Womens World Cup 2023

The nations will all be back in action again next Tuesday, battling to be top of their group.

Next we'll see Scotland take on the Faroe Islands, Northern Ireland play Latvia while England take on NI previous rival, Luxembourg. Wales with face Estonia.

Wales will go on to play France, Greece and Slovenia, with the final qualifier due to take place next September.

Scotland go to Spain in the fifth match of the campaign in late November, Spain are top seeds in a group that also includes Ukraine and Faroe Islands.

England and Northern Ireland meanwhile are in the same group, with the two teams facing each other at Wembley on 23 October.

England v Northern IrelandGetty Images
The two countries last met back in February for a friendly which England won 6-0.

It will be the first competitive fixture for the Lionesses at England's national stadium since it reopened in 2007.

Also in their group are Austria, Latvia, and North Macedonia.

The group stage will end in September 2022, with the play-off planned between 3-11 October 2022.

Who do you want to win? Which home nation are you backing to win the Women's World Cup? Tell us why they're in with a chance!

Let us know in the comments below

More like this

Jonny Evans, Marcus Rashford, World Cup, Gareth Bale, Andrew Robertson.

World Cup 2022: England, Northern Ireland, Scotland & Wales qualifying groups

southgate and ellie

Gareth Southgate: England boss promises to look at why girls have been treated differently

Caroline Weir and Steph Houghton

Women's World Cup 2019: England v Scotland - a historic football rivalry

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Sembroski, Arceneaux, Isaacman and Proctor have trained for six months

Four 'amateur astronauts' prepare for space launch

comments
5
Card, purse with cash and 1p coins.

Cash or cards: Which do you use?

comments
24
girl combing her hair

'Compliment my hair - but touching it is off limits!'

Newsround Home