Fifa Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifiers kick off

Getty Images

The Women's World Cup qualifiers kick off on Thursday with England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland playing their first matches on Friday evening.

England will face North Macedonia, Scotland are up against Hungary, Wales face Kazakhstan and Northern Ireland take on Luxembourg.

Current holders, the United States, beat Norway 2-1 in France; this time the tournament will be held in Australia and New Zealand.

So could it be one of the home nations lifting the biggest trophy in women's football in 2023?

Who else will the teams play?

Getty Images Sydney Opera House was lit up to celebration of Australia and New Zealand's joint bid to host the FIFA Womens World Cup 2023

The nations will all be back in action again next Tuesday, battling to be top of their group.

Next we'll see Scotland take on the Faroe Islands, Northern Ireland play Latvia while England take on NI previous rival, Luxembourg. Wales with face Estonia.

Wales will go on to play France, Greece and Slovenia, with the final qualifier due to take place next September.

Scotland go to Spain in the fifth match of the campaign in late November, Spain are top seeds in a group that also includes Ukraine and Faroe Islands.

England and Northern Ireland meanwhile are in the same group, with the two teams facing each other at Wembley on 23 October.

Getty Images The two countries last met back in February for a friendly which England won 6-0.

It will be the first competitive fixture for the Lionesses at England's national stadium since it reopened in 2007.

Also in their group are Austria, Latvia, and North Macedonia.

The group stage will end in September 2022, with the play-off planned between 3-11 October 2022.

Who do you want to win? Which home nation are you backing to win the Women's World Cup? Tell us why they're in with a chance!

Let us know in the comments below