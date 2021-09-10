Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Fernandez: How well do you know the US Open 2021 finalists?

Getty Images

18-year-old British tennis star Emma Raducanu will take on 19-year-old Canadian player Leylah Fernandez in the US Open final on Saturday.

It's a big deal for both of the young players who'll be taking part in the first all-teenage grand slam final since the 1999 US Open tournament!

The pair have faced one another before at the Wimbledon girls' singles back in 2018 where Raducanu claimed victory. They'll be battling it out once again, but this time, it'll be at senior level.

Raducanu and Fernandez have shown some pretty smooth skills out on the tennis court, but how much do you know about their lives away from the tennis court? Try our quiz to find out!

