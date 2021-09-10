Emma Raducanu: Send her YOUR messages of support!

Getty

British teenager Emma Raducanu will battle for the US Open title in New York on Saturday night!

Winning would be a massive achievement.

Not only is she just 18 - and only just finished her A-levels - but this is her first time at the US Open and it's only the second major competition she's taken part in!

On top of that - unlike some of the big names - she's had to come through qualifying rounds and so has played more games than anyone else.

Whatever happens, the 18-year-old is going to be a big tennis star of the future - so we want to hear from YOU.

Use the comments below to send us your messages of support for Emma and we'll do our best read some of them out on the Newsround bulletin!