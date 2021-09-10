World's best teacher: Two teachers from England in last 50

PA Media David Swanston and Cat Davison made the final 50 shortlist from 8,000 nominations from 121 countries

Two teachers in England have made the shortlist for the World's Best Teacher Award.

Cat Davison, a critical thinking teacher at Sevenoaks school in Kent and David Swanston, a teacher of the visually impaired at St Vincent's School in Liverpool, are among the top 50 names shortlisted.

The pair have been ranked among the world's best after more than 8000 applications from 121 countries.

Sevenoaks Headmaster Jesse Elzinga said: "We are absolutely delighted that Cat Davison has been chosen as a finalist - what is most impressive is how she inspires our young people to play an active role supporting charities, changing society and creating a better world."

Ms Davison said she felt "humbled and excited" to be selected "alongside such inspiring educators".

Mr Swanston, who is deputy principal of St Vincent's said he was "proud" to be shortlisted "amongst so many inspiring teachers".

"It's also wonderful recognition for St Vincent's School - our students, staff and wider community who are making such a difference locally, nationally and internationally," he said.

The winner of the award for being the world's best teacher, wins one million US dollars! (£750,000).

Founder of the awards Sunny Varkey said: 'Their stories clearly highlight the importance of education in tackling the great challenges ahead.'

Ten finalists will be chosen in October and the winner will be announced in November.

Previous winners

In 2018, Andria Zafirakou, a textiles teacher in London was the first ever UK winner of the Global Teacher Prize.

Brother Peter Tabichi, a maths and physics teacher from Kenya who teaches in a secondary school in a village in Africa's Rift Valley won the award in 2019.

And last year, Ranjitsinh Disale, a teacher from a village school in India who improved education for girls, won the Global Teacher Prize.

He received $1m in prize money and announced that he would share half of the prize money with the nine runners-up in the competition.