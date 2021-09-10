Cristiano Ronaldo: Will CR7 top the scoring charts this year?

Getty Images Cristiano Ronaldo training for Man United this week

The transfer window is closed, the international break is over and now, the Premier League is about to get serious!

Cristiano Ronaldo is back at Manchester United but can he beat these other top strikers to become the Premier League's top goal-scorer this season?

He's expected to make his (second) debut for the Red Devils against Newcastle United this weekend, so do you think he'll do what he does best - score the most goals?

Why not take part in our vote and tell us which team YOU think has got the best striker. You get three votes so choose wisely! If you want to mention someone else, tell us in the comments below!

