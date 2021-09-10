Mercury Prize 2021: Arlo Parks wins for Collapsed In Sunbeams

Getty Images

Arlo Parks has won the 2021 Mercury Prize for her first album, Collapsed In Sunbeams.

The 21-year-old beat the likes of Wolf Alice, Celeste and Mogwai to take the £25,000 prize at a ceremony in Hammersmith, London, where she grew up.

Arlo who was left "completely speechless" by her victory, is the first Mercury Prize winner to be born in the 21st Century.

"It took a lot of sacrifice and hard work to get here," she said, after regaining her composure on stage. "There were moments where I wasn't sure whether I would make it through - but I am here today, so thank you very much."

Collapsed In Sunbeams, which was released in January, reaching number three in the charts, and selling 43,000 copies to date.

The album was praised for its songs and also for its compassion around topics like mental health.

Parks told the BBC she composed the first song, Eugene, "sitting on the floor eating pasta" while she was still at school!

"The fact that people have connected to it, and feel strengthened and held by it, makes me really happy" she said.

The Mercury Prize, given to the best British or Irish album of the past 12 months, is now in its 30th year.

Ten of the 12 shortlisted albums were debuts, while four were instrumental or partly instrumental. Judge Annie Mac said the list showed "how remarkably creative and diverse British music is at the moment".