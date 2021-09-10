National Television Awards: Ant and Dec win AGAIN!

PA Media The pair also won the Bruce Forsyth entertainment award for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Ant and Dec have won their twentieth National Television Award in a row!

The duo have been jointly awarded Best TV Presenter every year at the NTAs since 2001.

The awards celebrate the last year of television highlights, and winners are voted for by the British public.

"Thank you very, very much indeed," Ant said in his acceptance speech. "This one means the most," he added. "You've got no idea how special this is."

"It's pretty overwhelming, to be honest with you," Dec added, "we are so honoured and humbled and grateful."

The NTAs are one of the first awards ceremonies to have taken place in person since lockdown restrictions eased in the UK. Check out some of the other winners below.

Coronation Street

ITV

Jude Riordan, who plays Sam Blakeman in Coronation Street, couldn't quite reach the microphone when he went up to collect his award for best newcomer. (He is only 10, after all.)

Luckily Masked Singer host, Joel Dommett - who was also presenting the NTAs - came to the rescue, holding Jude up in the air as the young actor told the crowd: "Oh my word. This is amazing.

"I would just like to say thank you to all my fans for voting for me, and all my Corrie cast and crew for helping me, and my family for supporting me. And yeah, that's mainly it. THANK YOU GUYS!"

Coronation Street enjoyed even more success at the awards, beating the other soaps to win the Serial Drama prize.

I'm a Celebrity

PA Media Queen of the Jungle Giovanna Fletcher joined Ant and Dec for I'm A Celebrity's win

So it seems only Ant and Dec can beat Ant and Dec when it comes to winning NTA awards.

The first award of the 2021 NTAs was the Bruce Forsyth award for Best Entertainment.

The winning show in the category, I'm A Celebrity, saw off competition from Ant and Dec 's other show - Saturday Night Takeaway.

The Great British Bake Off (GBBO)

NAtional Television Awards GBBO champion Peter Sawkins accepts the award with his fellow contestants

Bake Off won the prize for Best Challenge Show, last year's champion Peter Sawkins was on stage to accept the award alongside his fellow contestants from the 2020 series.

After thanking viewers and the crew for helping the show go ahead during the coronavirus lockdown, there was an awkward silence as he handed to Paul Hollywood and Pru Leith along with hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas on a big screen, when nothing happened for a few moments.

After the technical glitch, the four - who are currently in the Bake Off tent ahead of the latest series - thanked the public for the award.

"Thank you to everyone for voting for us - We'll be back on the 21st of this month, we'll see you then," said GBBO host Matt Lucas.

Strictly Come Dancing

National Television Awards Janette Manrara accepts Strictly's award

Strictly won in the Best Talent Show category, beating the likes of Britain's Got Talent, and The Masked Singer to win the award.

New It Takes Two host and ex-pro Janette Manrara, thanked the team for making the series during difficult times last year.

The new series of Strictly starts on on Saturday 18 September, when audiences will finally find out which famous face will be performing with which professional dancer.

Some of the celebs taking part include, CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson, Olympian Adam Peaty and Chef, social media influencer and presenter Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay.