Lift Every Voice and Sing: 'Black National Anthem' opens America's NFL game

The song Lift Every Voice and Sing has been played at the opening game of America's National Football League's (NFL) 2021 season.

The song was written to celebrate the president who freed America's slaves, but is known to many today as the country's 'black national anthem'.

The Star-Spangled Banner, the US national anthem is usually played before NFL games, but the change in music is part of a movement from the sport to show unity with players and fans, after a time of racial unrest in the US.

It will now be played regularly at American football games this season.

What is the song about and when was it written?

The song is very important to many in the US.

It was written in 1900 by civil rights activist James Weldon Johnson as a poem that his brother put to music.

Johnson lived in Jacksonville in Florida and said he wrote the song when someone in his community wanted to organise a celebration to mark the birth date of Abraham Lincoln - the president who was responsible for abolishing slavery in the country.

At least 12 million Africans were taken to the Americas as slaves between 1532 and 1832.

Many slaves died on the journey to America, and those who survived were treated terribly.

The hymn calls upon all to sing "Till earth and heaven ring/Ring with the harmonies of Liberty" its lines reflect the thankfulness of freedom for black Americans.

Copies of the song were made for the celebration and taught to children to sing.

From there the song travelled and in 1919, the National Association for Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the country's biggest civil rights organisation, made it their official song.

Why is it significant that the song was played?

The US has a long and difficult history of race relations, and many people there feel that black people are still treated unfairly and that the country still has a real problem with racism.

Following the death of George Floyd - an African-American man who was killed while being held in police custody - the Black Lives Matter movement has swept across the globe, with protests and demonstrations being held by those wanting to see an end to racism and for changes to policing, education and culture.

Many young black men play in the NFL, but the sport has been criticised for what some saw as a lack of support for players.

The former NFL player Colin Kaepernick was one of the first professional American sports stars to take a knee and to draw attention to the issue of racism and social injustice. But some people believed he was punished for his efforts.

Over the summer it was announced that the NFL would play "Lift Every Voice and Sing" in its games this season - the first time the song that has meant so much to so many will regularly open American professional sports games.

NFL Spokesman Brian McCarthy told The New York Times that playing Lift Every Voice would be an opportunity to "highlight messages that are important to the league, players and personnel and our communities".

The NFL has also begun a 10-year, $250m investment project donating to groups focused on police-community relations and criminal justice.

What has been the response?

Some fans have questioned whether the NFL's decision will inspire any real change.

Others on social media have criticised the league for involving the sport in these issues, saying it is unnecessary to play a separate anthem and that they will not watch the games.

Outside of the NFL, the song is still cherished by black Americans and will continue to be played elsewhere.