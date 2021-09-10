US Open: Britain's Emma Raducanu is in the final!

Reuters

British teen tennis sensation, Emma Raducanu has reached the US Open final!

The 18-year-old continued her incredible run with a convincing win over Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari.

The semi-final game ended 6-1 6-4 in New York, making Emma the first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final.

She becomes the first British woman in a major singles final in 44 years.

She faces another teenager - 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez - in the final on Saturday.

The tournament is being played in New York and is one of the sport's biggest events.

Emma's astonishing performance has even taken her by surprise.

"The time in New York has gone so quickly, I've been taking care of each day and three weeks later I'm in the final. I actually can't believe it," Raducanu said.

Emma Raducanu is: The youngest British Grand Slam finalist in 62 years, since Christine Truman reached the French Open final aged 18 in 1959

The first British woman to reach a US Open final in 53 years, since Virginia Wade in 1968

Now the British women's number one by reaching the last four in this competition

Before her run to the Wimbledon last 16 earlier this year, Emma was ranked 336th in the world.

This is only her second appearance at a grand slam, but her outstanding run to the final now makes her Britain's top-ranked female player.

Alongside lighting up the courts this summer she has also been busy passing her A Levels - go Emma! Emma is now just one win away from making more history by winning the US Open.