Sharenting: Do your parents ask permission before they post pics of you?

Getty Images

Lots of you have been heading back to school in the last couple of weeks, which has meant lots of proud parents, carers and other relatives sharing photos of you in your school uniforms.

This doesn't just happen at the beginning of term though - parents also like to share pics from family holidays or any other events all year round!

Parents sharing pictures of their children on social media is so common that it actually has its own unofficial name - 'sharenting'.

This is a made-up word that comes from "share" and "parenting".

It isn't just limited to parents either! Other adults or even your older friends might post pictures of you on their social media without asking.

How do you feel about it? Is it nice that your parents want to show you off to all their friends? Or do you wish they would ask before posting pictures of you online?

Remember to let us know what you think about 'sharenting' in the comments!