Emma Raducanu: What should we call the hill at Wimbledon?

Last updated at 14:38
View Comments (1)
For years Wimbledon fans have gathered on a hill just outside of Centre Court.

The place is called Aorangi Terrace, and it's the perfect spot for spectators to be able to watch the highs and lows of tennis' greatest players.

But the terrace is known by many other names!

It has been affectionately named in honour of many British tennis stars, for example Henman Hill for Tim Henman, Murray Mound for Andy Murray and Konta Kop for Johanna Konta.

And now that 18-year-old Emma Raducanu has stormed onto the scene, fans are debating if the terrace should receive another name in honour of her.

We've put a few suggestions below - let us know which one you like the best!

Do you have a different suggestion? Let us know in the comments.

  • Raducanu Rise is my favourite because she’s a rising star 💫

