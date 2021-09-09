Gaming: Would you like having an e-sports tournament at school!

Digital Schoolhouse

Have you ever got the chance to play video games at school before?

Hundreds of primary school children in Wales have been getting the chance to compete in the first ever in first ever national junior e-sports tournament.

They've been playing Nintendo Switch games including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Race with Ryan and Crayola Scoot.

The idea run by Digital Schoolhouse, in partnership with Nintendo UK and Outright Games, is to help give children aged 8-11 more of an idea about the kind of jobs that exist in the video games industry, to try them out for themselves.

The children will also do a range of lessons and activities to show how video games are connected to school subjects like Computing, English, Maths, Design and Technology (DT) and Personal, Social, Health and Economic Education (PSHE).

Getty Images The younger gamers had their tournament on Nintendo Switch

The launch follows a successful pilot scheme in 2020 which showed that the e-sports tournament helped children to be more engaged with activities in school.

A pupil who took part in the pilot scheme said: "I love when I got to play the game I also liked doing all the jobs it was really fun!

"My favourite job was production crew that was fun but I don't think I got to do host which I was really looking forward to. I really enjoyed it I wish I did it every day at school!"

Organisers said they found that 84% of pupils wanted more lessons in school similar to the e-sports tournament, and 55% of teachers said that children were getting better results than usual.

Digital Schoolhouse

It also seemed to help children grow their interest in the video games industry, with 55% of teachers saying children were significantly more motivated to study computing afterwards.

The gaming fun doesn't end with the junior tournament either!

The senior e-sports tournament will also soon be making a return with the DSH Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Team Battle about to start up for 12-18 years across the UK.

What do you think about this idea? Would you like e-sports tournaments at your school? Have you taken part in one? If so what was it like? Which games would you want to play? Let us know in the comments.