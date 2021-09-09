National Television Awards: Which TV Shows have you enjoyed the most?

Getty Images

Which have been your favourite TV shows of the year?

Well at the National Television Awards (NTA) on 9 September some stars will get prizes for things like Best Entertainment Show, Best Quiz Show and Best Talent Show.

The show takes place at London's O2 Arena and the NTAs are voted for by the public, so we thought we'd ask you which of the nominated shows YOU have enjoyed most.

So are you all about Ant and Dec, The Wheel or The Masked Singer? Have your say in the vote and leave us a comment below. You get THREE votes so use them wisely!

