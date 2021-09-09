US Open: Emma Raducanu storms into semi-finals

Eighteen-year-old Emma Raducanu has reached the US Open semi-finals with an amazing straight-set win.
The British tennis star continued her perfect run, by beating Swiss Olympic champ Belinda Bencic in a 6-3 6-4 win.
The tournament is being played in New York and is one of the sport's biggest events.
A win would mean she will be close to being in the world's top 50 players and become the British women's number one.
"I'm so, so happy to come through," said Emma.
"Belinda is such a great opponent and in unbelievable form, her ball speed caught me off guard so I had to adjust and adapt.
"I'm just taking care of what I can control and I'm on my own journey."
Emma will play the Greek player Maria Sakkari in Thursday's semi-final.
It will be the second of the women's singles semi-finals and will be played at about 9pm local time in New York (2am on Friday morning in the UK).
Three months ago Emma was ranked 361 in the world, but this summer she amazed fans of the British tennis competition Wimbledon, as she defeated people placed much higher than her in the world tennis rankings.
She was the only British woman to make it to the final 16 in the tournament.
