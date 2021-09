Getty Images

With school back in action for most of you, it's a return to school dinners or packed lunches.

But if you want to know how to get the most from your munch, you need to know what's healthy and what isn't - right?

Now we reckon you are pros when it comes to crisps and chocolate, but how do well you know your fruits, your veg and your nuts?

Take our quiz and let us know how you get on in the comments below!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.