What is a National Park? Scotland is getting a new one

Getty Images The Glen Doll in the Angus glens is part of The Cairngorms National Park

Good news for nature lovers, Scotland is set to have a brand new National Park soon!

There are two already in Scotland - the Cairngorms and Loch Lomond & the Trossachs - which were both created almost 20 years ago.

National parks are an area of countryside protected by a nation's government.

They can be chosen because people think it's a beautiful place, or because of its historical or scientific interest.

Conservationists are pleased when a place is given national park status because it means it will get special protection and the area is recognised for how important it is.

Where will the new park be?

Getty Images The Borders was one of the places suggested for a new national park

Here's the thing - we don't know yet! The park's location will be decided in the next few years.

There's been loads of places suggested from all over the nation, including Galloway, Harris and Ben Nevis, the UK's tallest mountain.

It's not just wildlife and the environment which benefit from national park status, the areas surrounding the park may see positive changes as well.

For example, there may be more tourists and local business as people come to visit the park.

But extra visitors can also bring some negative things like pollution and littering.

Where are all the UK's National Parks?

Getty Images The Lake District is one of the UK's first national parks

There are 15 National Parks in the UK and each one has been designated as a protected landscape because of its special qualities.

Millions of people visit the UK's parks each year.

In 1949 the government passed an Act of Parliament to establish the National Parks.

There are 10 National Parks in England - Broads, Dartmoor, Exmoor, Lake District, New Forest, Northumberland, North York Moors, Peak District, South Downs and Yorkshire Dales.

In Wales there are three - Brecon Beacons, Pembrokeshire Coast, and Snowdonia

In Scotland there are two Cairngorms and Loch Lomond & The Trossachs. There are currently no national parks in Northern Ireland.

The 15 National Parks have thousands of kilometres of pathways that the public can use giving people opportunities to explore these spaces.