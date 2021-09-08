Vote: What are your school's shoe rules?

Getty Images

Nothing beats a good pair of shoes!

Ideally a great pair of shoes will be comfy, roomy and reflect your unique sense of style...

But of course when it comes to school shoes, your school's uniform code might give you and your parents a bit of a limited choice on what you can wear.

We know that some of you might find that on the first day of term, the shoes you thought were fine to wear are actually against uniform rules.

How frustrating is that?

But there's a reason schools have these rules. Read on to find out more.

Why do many schools have rules about shoes?

Schools like their students to wear uniforms for lots of different reasons.

Firstly, they are often practical which means that they won't get in the way of daily activities or be distracting.

Another benefit of uniforms are they can make everyone feel equal - you don't need to compete with other people to have the coolest top or the most expensive skirt - everyone wears the same thing.

And another reason schools like uniforms is they can give you an identity. A jumper or blazer with a unique logo can make you feel connected to your school.

With all this in mind, it explains a bit why a school has rules for shoes.

Black shoes are seen as practical and not too distracting, but sometimes it can feel boring to wear really similar things to your mates every day - and not only that, sometimes it may feel that the school limits what you can wear unfairly.

Getty Images Do you find the rules around shoes at your school too strict?

When are rules about shoes unfair?

Sometimes you might feel that the rules at school are unfair.

For example, are boys allowed to wear certain kinds of shoes that girls are not allowed to wear? Or maybe it's the other way around?

Are some brands of shoes not allowed, even if the shoe meets all the other rules in terms of colour and style?

Perhaps you feel the rules are too complicated or confusing?

Or maybe you feel some of the restrictions your school has are not very practical after all - for example lots of schools don't allow black trainers, even though many students find them very comfortable and easy to wear.

What are your thoughts? Vote in our poll and comment below.

