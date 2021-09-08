Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu says new Marvel film 'shows us we do belong'

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Shang-Chi: Young reporter speaks to actors from new Marvel film

Marvel's new superhero film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has been released to cinemas globally.

The movie follows the story of Shang-Chi, a superhero and martial arts master, and the first Asian superhero to lead a Marvel film.

Simu Liu who play's Shang-Chi said that on-screen representation was "very important", and that he sometimes felt "invisible" growing up because there "weren't a lot of people that looked like me on the screen".

We asked young reporter Xiayan to speak to some of the actors from the new movie for Newsround, to find out a bit more about it.

"It shows us that we do belong"

DIsney/Jasin Boland

Simu Liu who plays Shang-Chi in the movie said: "Representation on screen is very important, and it's important for young people, to see yourself reflected when you turn on the telly or you go to the cinema.

"If all you see is one type of person, and that person doesn't look like you, it can feel a little bit like you're invisible, like you don't belong.

"I certainly felt parts of that growing up because there weren't a lot of people that looked like me on the screen.

"Part of what makes this movie important is that it shows whole groups of people, who are part of an Asian community or culture", "it shows us that we do belong" he said.

What is the movie about?

Disney/Marvel The Ten Rings are mystical weapons that give their user great power and immortality (the ability to live forever).

Shang-Chi is the 25th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and is directed by Destin Cretton.

The movie tells the story of martial arts master and hero Shang-Chi.

After the death of his mother, Shang-Chi's father Wenwu - a powerful warlord and the owner of the legendary Ten Rings - decided to train him to become very strong and powerful.

However, when he was 14 years old Shang-Chi's father sent him on a dangerous mission which he did not want to do.

DISNEY/Jasin Boland Shang-Chi's best friend Katy is played by Awkwafina.

After this, Shang-Chi decided to leave his father and move to the US where he changed his name to Shaun and got a job parking fancy cars with his best friend Katy (played by Awkwafina).

Years later Shang-Chi's father tracks him down and launches a surprise attack against him using his dark and mysterious Ten Rings army (the same group who kidnapped Tony Stark in the first Iron Man movie) and reveals a plan that forces Shang-Chi to confront his past.

