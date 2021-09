Marvel's new film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been released to cinemas globally.

The movie dropped on 3 September and made $127.6m (£92m) in its opening weekend at cinemas around the world.

The movie has a mostly Asian cast, and is the first Marvel film to have an Asian-lead superhero.

Young reporter Xiayan spoke to some of the actors from the new movie, to find out more about it, and about the importance of representation in movies.