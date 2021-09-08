Climate change: Vulnerable countries want 'emergency pact'

Getty Images A man watches as the sea rushes in on the Marshall Islands in the central Pacific Ocean

Countries who are most vulnerable to climate change are asking for an "emergency pact" to tackle rising global temperatures.

The Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) is an international group of countries who are at greatest risk from the effects of a warming planet.

The group represent about 1.2 billion people in countries across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Pacific.

The group want all countries to agree to take important steps to avoid "climate catastrophe" at the upcoming COP26 meeting in Glasgow.

The group has been key in pushing the rest of the world to accept the idea of keeping the rise in global temperatures to under 1.5C this century.

This global temperature target was part of the Paris agreement in 2015.

What's in the emergency pact?

The Climate Vulnerable Forum has suggested a 'climate emergency pact' because they say progress on climate change has stalled.

This pact would have every country put forward a new climate plan every year, between now and 2025.

Currently, only those countries who agreed to the Paris agreement have to put forward a plan every five years.

The CVF is also wanting richer countries to stick to their promises and deliver $100bn in climate finance per year between 2020 and 2024.

They want the money to be split and used to reduce carbon levels and help countries adapt to the threats of rising temperatures.

Why are some countries more vulnerable? There are a number of reasons a country is more vulnerable to climate change, such its location making it more prone to natural disasters. A recent UN report revealed that heatwaves, heavy rainfall and droughts will become more common and extreme because of climate change, therefore affecting these countries even more. Rising global temperatures, bring higher sea levels. Many of these countries are low-lying - meaning soon it might become difficult to live there. Developing countries also have less money so it is harder to take steps to prevent and protect against climate threats. These countries also depend on the land more for work such as farming so droughts and heatwaves can affect people's jobs.

COP26

BBC/BRF/Anders Hellberg Greta might not attend big UK climate conference

There are two months to go until COP26 takes place in Glasgow in November.

The COP26 event is a global United Nations meeting about climate change and how countries are planning to tackle it.

The CVF has given a list of plans that they say COP26 must agree to in order to keep the planet safe and protect the most vulnerable.

Environmental groups have suggested postponing the event because members attending from poorer countries may not be fully vaccinated and could face big bills from quarantine hotels when they arrive in the UK.

Campaigner Greta Thunberg said she might not attend for the same reason.

But the CVF want the meeting to go ahead in person and has asked for support from other countries to make sure everyone is included with the talks.

The UK has responded by agreeing to pay for quarantine hotels for any delegate from a poorer country.