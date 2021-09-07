Abba: Who are they?

AFP/Getty Images

You'll have heard Abba tunes on TV, at events and maybe your parents or grandparents sing them - but have ever wondered who Abba actually are, why their songs are still so popular and why people are talking about them again right now?

Well wonder no more, Newsround has it covered...

Who are Abba?

Let's start with the basics... Abba were a pop group from Sweden in northern Europe. They were made up of four people - Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid 'Frida' Lyngstad.

And if you look closely at those names you'll know why the band was called Abba - it's the initials of all of their first names!

They were actually two married couples too - Anni-Frid was married to Benny and Agnetha was married to Björn - but both pairs eventually divorced.

The band officially formed in 1972 and split in 1982.

Abba won Eurovision in 1974

AFP Here's Abba performing Waterloo at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest

The Eurovision Song Contest is one of the longest-running TV shows in the world, first appearing on TV screens way back in 1956.

In 1974 the then little known Swedish pop group Abba took to the Eurovision stage with their song Waterloo. They won the competition!

You'll have heard the song, it's one of those that gets stuck in your head, "Wa-Wa-Wa-Wa-Waterloo...".

They were a huge hit in the UK

They even came to CBBC - here's Abba on Blue Peter in 1978

After their Eurovision win, their fame sky-rocketed and they enjoyed lots of success in the UK. Their debut single Waterloo topped the charts, and over the years the band had nine No. 1 singles.

Abba's no.1 tunes in order... Waterloo (1974) Mamma Mia (1976) Fernando (1976) Dancing Queen (1976) Knowing Me, Knowing You (1977) The Name of the Game (1977) Take A Chance On Me (1978) The Winner Takes It All (1980) Super Trouper (1980)

Success even after the band split

In 1982 the band members went their separate ways but it wasn't the end of the public's love for their songs. Ten years after the group split, a compilation, ABBA Gold, was released, becoming a worldwide best-seller.

In July 2021 it become the first record to spend 1,000 weeks in the UK's album chart.

Released in 1992, the record is the second biggest-seller of all time in the UK with sales of more 5.6 million.

Theatre and films

PA Media Heard of the film and theatre show called Mamma Mia? It features Abba songs!

In 1999, Abba's music was adapted into Mamma Mia! a successful musical that toured worldwide - and it's still on stage in London today, more than 20 years on!

A film of the same name was released in 2008 and a sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, was released in 2018. They feature lots of famous and catchy songs from the Swedish group.

And they're still going strong

Abba have now surprised fans by announcing their first studio album for 40 years.

"At first it was just two songs, and then we said, 'Well, maybe we should do a few others,'" said Benny Andersson.

In the end, they recorded 10 tracks, including I Still Have Faith In You about the bond the four band members share.

PA Media Abba now - they had to wear special costumes to create the new virtual concert

Abba Voyage will be released in November 2021 and the band's new songs will also be played during some special virtual concerts, also called Abba Voyage, which will open next year in a specially-built arena in east London.

It will feature digital versions of Abba's members. More than 850 people worked on creating Abba avatars using motion capture technology to scan the musicians as they performed the songs. The avatars will be accompanied by a live band in the concerts and they'll be performing 22 of their greatest hits.

PA Media These avatars - or Abba-tars - were designed by the visual effects company, ILM, founded by Star Wars creator George Lucas

What do you think of Abba? Are you a fan? Do you have a fave Abba song? Let us know in the comments!