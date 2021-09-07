GBBO 2021: A teaser for the new series of the Great British Bake Off has been released

C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon Bake Off is back!

Get your flour and scales ready, Bake Off is (almost) back!

The show has released a teaser video on their official twitter account with the caption: "Loaf is in the air..."

The video for what will be the 12th series is short and sweet, but we finally get a glimpse of the famous tent where all the magic happens.

Although it doesn't reveal much, those musical notes from the show's theme tune are enough to make chocolate melt - and we can't wait to see more!

There is still a lot to be announced, but we'll keep you up to date with all the latest information you need to know about the new series.

Will you be tuning in this year? Scroll down and leave a vote!

When is the Great British Bake off back on TV?

The exact date hasn't been confirmed yet, but usually the show isn't too far behind the teaser.

Last year's series returned to our screens on the 21 September, so it looks like this year's series could follow in the same gingerbread-footsteps.

Who is returning?

The line-up has yet to be revealed, but contestants will soon be back under the tent to bake off their finest treats or hide their soggy bottoms.

Noel Fielding will return to host the new series and will once again be joined by Matt Lucas, who quickly became a fan-favourite of the show.

Paul Hollywood will return to dish out his famous handshakes to those who are worthy, alongside co-judge Prue Leith.

The new series will be Prue's fifth series as a judge after replacing Merry Berry in 2017.

Don't forget to let us know what bake you are looking forwarding to seeing in the comments!