The Eye of the Volcano: Bjorn Kristjansson took this picture at the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland which is where the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates part - and is home to a very volcanic area. Bjorn says his photo shows "the silver textures of the lava that has recently been ejected high up in the air in a series of pulses originated from around 100 to 200 meters depth underneath the crater."