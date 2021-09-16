Guinness World Records: Check out some of the newest and most unusual records!

Last up, this is Jellybean and Melissa Millett who between them have set a double record! They are the the fastest team to push a basketball five meters between a dog and a human AND hold the record of most bounce passes of a basketball between a human and dog in 30 seconds! Jellybean is deaf and is an ambassador for Deaf Dog Rescue of America. Melissa says: “Jellybean is always learning new tricks and enjoys showing them off. He loves the attention (and cuddles) that he gets from performing.”