Guinness World Records: Check out some of the newest and most unusual records!
The Guinness World Records 2022 book is out and we've got some of the more unusual records that have been set.
Say hello to Jorge Arias Garcia from Mexico City who officially holds the title of 'Owner of the world's largest collection of car memorabilia'! His set is made up of over 1,200 items - whoa!
Err - what have we got here? These two look like trouble. Canada's most paw-fect pair - Sashimi and Lollipop - were trained by Melissa Millett to set the fastest 5m on a scooter by a dog and cat (pair). It took them 4.37 seconds. Who says cats and dogs can't work together!
Speaking of dogs - just take a look at these ears! The longest ears on a dog is 34 cm (13.38 in) each, and was set by Lou and owner Paige Olsen from in Oregon, USA. I bet Lou can hear the snacks box rattle from the other end of the house!
Here's a sporting classic you don't get at the Olympics. Meet Bethany Lodge from Oxfordshire. The 28-year-old used her lockdown time constructively by setting two records during 2020! She recorded the fastest time by a female to do 100 metres... in forward rolls AND she recorded the most back somersault burpees in 30 seconds. She got five. There's no doubt we at Newsround could get.... well, none actually. Yep, none.
From somersaults to skipping. This is Laetitia Ky. Laetitia has an epic world record - she set a high score for doing the most skips over her own hair in 30 seconds! She did 60 skips - so two every second - wow! Her record was recorded in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on 2 March 2021.
Sticking with sporting achievement, Zion Clark from the US, set the fastest time for going 20m while walking on his hands. He did it in 4.78 seconds, which means he was going about 14 km per hour! Zion has Caudal Regression Syndrome and was born with no legs. He's also a skilled wrestler who's targeting the Paris Paralympic and Olympic Games in 2024!
Next we can say bonjour to Olivier Rioux from Quebec in Canada! He's recorded as being the world's largest male teenager. Olivier, who's 15, measures 226.9 cm (7ft and 5.33 in). Basketballer and star of Space Jam, Lebron James, is just 6ft 9inches, so Olivier might want to think about practising his hoop skills.
Toes next - and this is 16-year-old Morgan Parsley from Canada. She's recorded as having the largest feet on a teenage girl. Her left and right feet both measure 30.9cm - so as long as one of your school rulers! Go Morgan!
Last up, this is Jellybean and Melissa Millett who between them have set a double record! They are the the fastest team to push a basketball five meters between a dog and a human AND hold the record of most bounce passes of a basketball between a human and dog in 30 seconds! Jellybean is deaf and is an ambassador for Deaf Dog Rescue of America. Melissa says: “Jellybean is always learning new tricks and enjoys showing them off. He loves the attention (and cuddles) that he gets from performing.”