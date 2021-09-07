At the Tokyo Paralympic Games, the GB and Northern Ireland team won 124 medals to finish second in the medal table.

Among the medals were 41 golds and two of them were won by 19-year-old swimmer, Maisie Summers-Newton - and she claimed a world record in the process.

Martin has been catching up with her to talk about inspiration, the future, and her first experience of Japanese food!

