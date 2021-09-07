play
Watch Newsround

'I was excited to get home but my first Games went by so fast!'

At the Tokyo Paralympic Games, the GB and Northern Ireland team won 124 medals to finish second in the medal table.

Among the medals were 41 golds and two of them were won by 19-year-old swimmer, Maisie Summers-Newton - and she claimed a world record in the process.

Martin has been catching up with her to talk about inspiration, the future, and her first experience of Japanese food!

If you enjoyed the Paralympic Games, see how much you can remember with our special quiz!

