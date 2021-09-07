World Cup: Should the tournament move to every two years?

Getty Images Should the World Cup change to every two years?

Fifa, the organisation in charge of the World Cup, is considering holding the tournament every two years instead of the current four.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who is leading the process, met with England manager Gareth Southgate recently about the plans.

Southgate said he was "open-minded" and wasn't "for or against the idea" but said "it needs a lot more thought."

But some big bosses in European football have spoken out against Fifa's plans, saying a World Cup every two years makes it less special and puts players' health at risk.

Why do some think a biennial World Cup is a bad move?

Uefa (Union of European Football Associations) president, Aleksander Ceferin, said: "We think that the jewel of the World Cup has value precisely because of its rarity.

"Holding it every two years will lead to less legitimacy, and it will unfortunately dilute the World Cup itself."

European Club Association president, and Paris Saint-Germain boss Nasser Al-Khelaifi warned of injury saying: "Over-scheduled and disrupted matches put the players' health and wellbeing at risk."

What do Fifa say?

The proposal for shortening the gap was made by Saudi Arabia's football federation and was backed by Fifa's annual congress, with 166 voting in favour and 22 against.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the consultation about the plans was "simply a way to try to make football, and global football, strong, and for this we need the help and the assistance of everyone."

