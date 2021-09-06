play
Watch Newsround

Back to school: Starting a new school far away

Lots of you have started senior school for the very first time this week – and this can be a scary experience for anyone!

So imagine if your school was really far away home and you had to leave your family and live there during term time.

Yolanda is a talented musician who has been accepted into a specialist music school this year, but because the school is hundreds of miles away from her home she’s going there as a boarder.

She says she is really excited to start her new school because she wants to be a professional musician when she it older.

Here’s her story.

Watch more videos

Back to school: Starting a new school far away
Video

Back to school: Starting a new school far away

Paralympics GB athletes tell us their hopes for Tokyo 2020
Video

Paralympics GB athletes tell us their hopes for Tokyo 2020

GB Paralympian Aled Davies is 'hungry for gold!'
Video

GB Paralympian Aled Davies is 'hungry for gold!'

'We still need to pressure the Taliban on girls' rights'
Video

'We still need to pressure the Taliban on girls' rights'

Advice if you're upset by the news
Video

Advice if you're upset by the news

Meet the young athletes playing sport in a wheelchair
Video

Meet the young athletes playing sport in a wheelchair

Boy wins £10,000 with upcycling app idea
Video

Boy wins £10,000 with upcycling app idea

Strange News: This week's weird and wonderful
Video

Strange News: This week's weird and wonderful

Your Planet: Nature and the environment
Video

Your Planet: Nature and the environment

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?
Video

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?

How has the pandemic affected military children?
Video

How has the pandemic affected military children?

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it
Video

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum
Video

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"
Video

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity
Video

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature
Video

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature

Who can you talk to if you need help?
Video

Who can you talk to if you need help?

Top Stories

Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring for England against Andorra in a World Cup qualifying match

Racism in football: Who should stop it and how?

comments
aquaman

Get a first look at new Aquaman costume

comments
Mars Perseverance

Nasa's Mars rover collects its first sample

comments
Newsround Home