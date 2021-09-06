Back to school: Starting a new school far away
Lots of you have started senior school for the very first time this week – and this can be a scary experience for anyone!
So imagine if your school was really far away home and you had to leave your family and live there during term time.
Yolanda is a talented musician who has been accepted into a specialist music school this year, but because the school is hundreds of miles away from her home she’s going there as a boarder.
She says she is really excited to start her new school because she wants to be a professional musician when she it older.
Here’s her story.