Aquaman: First look at DC hero's new costume

@prideofgypsies/Instagram Jason Momoa revealed the old suit (left) and the new one (right)

There's big news for Aquaman fans!

Star Jason Momoa has shared a first look at the new costume of his undersea hero.

Posting a photo of his famous green and gold outfit from the first film, he also showcased the new black costume.

Aquaman, or Arthur Curry, will be back in Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom.

The new film is due out on 22 December 2021.

The first Aquaman film came out in 2018, after Justice League, and plunged DC fans deep into the underwater world of Atlantis.

And the suit from the first Aquaman sticks much closer to Arthur's famous look from the comics - all green and gold with huge gloves and boots. But the new one is much darker in tone and looks more like a 'stealth' suit that we've seen other superheroes wear - its a style we've seen in both the DC and Marvel films,

The plot details for 'Aquaman 2' are still unknown but it's reported that Jason Momoa had a hand in crafting the story.

He posted the new pics with just six words: "Second round. New suit. More action."

Sounds good to us!