play
Watch Newsround

Back to school: What's it like being back at school?

Last updated at 12:51
comments
View Comments
school pupilsGetty Images

Summer holidays are officially over for all schools in the UK.

If you live in Scotland or Northern Ireland you may have been back in school for weeks now, whereas most children in Wales and England headed back to the classroom last week.

Some of you may have been super excited to head back to see your friends and teachers, others might have felt nervous especially if you've started a new school or moved up to secondary.

Well we want to know how its been going. What's it like being back in class? Did you start a new school? Have you made any new friends? Let us know in the comments below.

school pupilsGetty Images

The summer holidays might've meant playing outside, visiting family, eating ice cream for lots of you, as well as having a break from schoolwork. But as the new school year begins, pupils must return to the classroom.

Heading back to school means uniforms at the ready, packed lunches prepped and catching up with your friends.

We want to know what you think is the best thing about being back at school. Take part in our vote below, or head to the comments to let us know.

If you cannot see the list, try here.

Head to the comments and let us know how your first day or weeks have been at school? Are you happy to be back in class? What's your new teacher or school like? We want to know all about it.

More like this

two-girls-in-class

Transition day: Top tips for starting secondary school

Back to school graphic
play
1:49

Back to school: Advice from Dr Radha

Keyframe #9
play
1:20

Mental health: How to cope when things are uncertain?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring for England against Andorra in a World Cup qualifying match

Racism in football: Who should stop it and how?

comments
5
Healthy and unhealthy packed lunch.

What's in YOUR perfect packed lunch?

comments
5
A gallery employee poses for photographers next to a painting entitled "Love is in the Bin" by anonymous British street artist Banksy at Sotheby"s auction house in London, Britain 03 September 2021.

Half-shredded Banksy art back on sale... and costs even more!

comments
5
Newsround Home