Back to school: What's it like being back at school?

Getty Images

Summer holidays are officially over for all schools in the UK.

If you live in Scotland or Northern Ireland you may have been back in school for weeks now, whereas most children in Wales and England headed back to the classroom last week.

Some of you may have been super excited to head back to see your friends and teachers, others might have felt nervous especially if you've started a new school or moved up to secondary.

Well we want to know how its been going. What's it like being back in class? Did you start a new school? Have you made any new friends? Let us know in the comments below.

Getty Images

The summer holidays might've meant playing outside, visiting family, eating ice cream for lots of you, as well as having a break from schoolwork. But as the new school year begins, pupils must return to the classroom.

Heading back to school means uniforms at the ready, packed lunches prepped and catching up with your friends.

We want to know what you think is the best thing about being back at school. Take part in our vote below, or head to the comments to let us know.

Head to the comments and let us know how your first day or weeks have been at school? Are you happy to be back in class? What's your new teacher or school like? We want to know all about it.