Emma Raducanu into US Open 2021 quarter-finals

British teenager Emma Raducanu put in another incredible performance to reach the US Open quarter-finals in New York.

It's the first time the 18-year-old, ranked as the 150th best tennis player in the world, has played in the tournament.

She beat Shelby Rogers 6-2 6-1, winning 11 games in a row to make it to the last eight. In her seven matches so far, from qualifying to the fourth round, she has not lost a single set.

Raducanu, who made it to Wimbledon's fourth round in July, has now gone one better and will face Olympic champion Belinda Bencic for a place in the semi-finals.

"I was watching my name and face on the big boards at the back of the court and I couldn't believe it was me," Raducanu said.

"Playing an American at her home Slam, I could still hear my name being chanted. I was super happy and grateful for the support I received."

Born in Canada, her parents moved to London when she was two, and she started playing tennis three years later.

Raducanu turned professional in 2018, but it was this summer at Wimbledon where she became known across the world for her performances.

But the teenager's success at Wimbledon, making it to the last 16 players, came to an early end when she had to pull-out from her match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic.

Afterwards she said the whole experience of Wimbledon "caught up" with her.

Just weeks later she received her A Level results - an A* in maths and an A in economics.

And now she has continued to impress in the US with her matches in New York.

It feels absolutely amazing. I knew it was going to be a tough match. I'm so happy to have come through and have managed to overcome some of the nerves at the beginning. Emma Raducanu , Speaking after reaching the US Open quarter-finals.

Raducanu was ranked 338th before she arrived at Wimbledon in June, but will break into the world's top 100 when the next set of rankings are released after the US Open.

The Briton is among a group of teenagers who have broken through in New York. Canada's Leylah Fernandez, who turned 19 on Monday, beat defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round, and followed that with a win over three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber.

In the men's draw, 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz from Spain beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in round three and has also made it to the quarter-finals.