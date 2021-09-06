What's in your perfect packed lunch?

Getty Images

It's back to school, and for many of you that means back to packed lunches - so what do you hope is in yours?

Packed lunches can be a way to avoid school dinners but that also be a great way to get a combination of the things you love to eat along with some healthy food to help you grow and also concentrate in class.

But what do you think - sandwiches, salads or sugary snacks, what's your favourite thing to have in your packed lunch?

Take part in our vote and leave us a comment below telling what you love to see when you open the lunch bag.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Experts who know loads about nutrition have told BBC Bitesize that say a school packed lunch should have lots of different types of food in them.