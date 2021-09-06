What's in your perfect packed lunch?

It's back to school, and for many of you that means back to packed lunches - so what do you hope is in yours?
Packed lunches can be a way to avoid school dinners but that also be a great way to get a combination of the things you love to eat along with some healthy food to help you grow and also concentrate in class.
But what do you think - sandwiches, salads or sugary snacks, what's your favourite thing to have in your packed lunch?
Take part in our vote and leave us a comment below telling what you love to see when you open the lunch bag.
Experts who know loads about nutrition have told BBC Bitesize that say a school packed lunch should have lots of different types of food in them.
skater_gal
ready salted hula hoops
babybell
pepperami
strawberries
apple
raisins
carrot sticks
choclate muffin/biscuit or something
orange juice and water
[Edited By Moderator]