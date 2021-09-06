play
What's in your perfect packed lunch?

Healthy and unhealthy packed lunch.Getty Images

It's back to school, and for many of you that means back to packed lunches - so what do you hope is in yours?

Packed lunches can be a way to avoid school dinners but that also be a great way to get a combination of the things you love to eat along with some healthy food to help you grow and also concentrate in class.

But what do you think - sandwiches, salads or sugary snacks, what's your favourite thing to have in your packed lunch?

Take part in our vote and leave us a comment below telling what you love to see when you open the lunch bag.

Experts who know loads about nutrition have told BBC Bitesize that say a school packed lunch should have lots of different types of food in them.

  • cheese and ham sandwich
    ready salted hula hoops
    babybell
    pepperami

    strawberries
    apple
    raisins
    carrot sticks

    choclate muffin/biscuit or something

    orange juice and water

    skater_gal

Newsround Home