ParalympicsGB celebrate at Tokyo's closing ceremony

It was an explosive finish in Tokyo's stadium on Sunday as they celebrated the end of two weeks of incredible sport with a dazzling closing ceremony.

The ParalympicsGB team were all smiles, having been awarded a whopping 124 medals, meaning they finished second out of the 163 nations that took part in this year's event.

The athletes were congratulated by the Crown Prince Fumihito who watched over the ceremony from the stadium.

A colourful display was put on by host country Japan to mark the end of a successful two weeks of sport.

Celebrating the success of the games

After a year's delay, both the Paralympic and Olympic events were carried out in Japan, and watched by millions of people around the world.

Due to covid restrictions, the stadium seats were largely empty but the atmosphere was joyful.

Boccia champion David Smith was chosen to be the flag bearer for Great Britain in the closing ceremony.

He came to the stadium with a small group of the ParalympicsGB team.

David said being chosen to carry the flag was an "unbelievable honour".

ParalympicsGB finished second in the world, behind the winning Chinese delegation who claimed 207 medals in total, including 96 golds!

The United States of America came third with 120 medals.

ParalympicsGB's record-breaking successes

This year has been a huge success for ParalympicsGB.

ParalympicsGB's chief Penny Briscoe said this year's team had "rewritten the history books".

The team won 124 medals across 18 of the 19 sports they entered, including 41 golds.

This is one of the highest final tallies in ParalympicsGB's history.

ParalympicsGB highlights

Dame Sarah Storey solidified her status by winning her 17th gold medal at this year's games, making her the most decorated British Paralympian in history.

Cyclist Kadeena Cox secured two gold medals, and even more incredibly, two world records in the Para-cycling mixed C1-5 750m team sprint and the women's C4-5 500m time trial.

Flagbearer David Smith secured his third gold medal, making him Britain's most successful boccia athlete ever.

Thomas Young, who calls sprinter Usain Bolt his idol, certainly delivered in this year's Games.

The 21-year-old brought home gold in the men's T38 100 metre sprint final in a personal best of 10.94 seconds.

19-year-old Maisie Summers-Newton won not one but two golds this year, and even set a new world record in the SM6 200m individual medley final.

Wishing for more Paralympics?

In just six months time, the Winter Paralympics begin in Beijing, the capital city of China!

And the next summer Paralympic Games will take in Paris in just three years.

