Perrie Edwards reveals new baby name

Getty Images / @perrieedwards Perrie celebrated the birth of baby Axel on Instagram

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has revealed the name of her newborn baby.

In a tribute to her partner and the baby's father, Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Perrie has called her son Axel.

She announced her pregnancy in May, having found out that her band-mate and friend Leigh-Anne Pinnock was pregnant at the same time!

Perrie gave birth to her son on Tuesday 21 August, just days after Leigh-Anne gave birth to her twins.

She revealed the name on Instagram along with two new pictures of Axel.

Commenting on the post, she said "2 weeks of loving you. I've never felt love like this before! Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain."

Getty Images Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards announced that they were expecting a baby in May

Perrie and Alex have named their baby Axel, a name that is very similar to Alex's own name.

It is in fact an anagram. An anagram is when a word or phrase can be mixed up and made into different words or meanings.

For example, the word "elbow" can also be rearranged to make the word "below".

Let's hope that Perrie doesn't get her boys' names mixed up!