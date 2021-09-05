Emma Raducanu through to 4th round of US Open

Getty Images Emma is through to the fourth round of a major competition

18-year-old Emma Raducanu has won her match against the 41st best tennis player in the world.

Emma is currently competing in the US Open in New York.

She won against Spanish player Sara Sorribes Tormo, scoring 6-0, 6-1.

Sara Sorribes Tormo is the highest ranked player that Emma has beaten to date.

Following her performance in Wimbledon earlier this year where she made it to the last 16 players, she has continued to impress in the US with her matches in New York.

Emma was delighted with the result, saying: "My game is just getting better with each match..."

Emma won against Sara in just an hour and nine minutes.

She said "I was playing very well and I know Sara is a tough opponent so I had to be on my game and worked so hard..."

Getty Images Emma beat top tennis player Sara in just over an hour

Currently the only British player in the women's tournament, Emma's performance means she's now through to the fourth round of the US Open.

She has already beaten 31-year-old Swiss player Stefanie Vogele and 32-year-old Chinese player Zhang Shuai.

Both players are ranked much higher than Emma in the world rankings.

So this is an extraordinary win for Emma, who has just finished her A-Levels this year.