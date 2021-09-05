play
Soccer Aid: World XI beat England for a third year running

Last updated at 07:33
rest-of-the-world-celebrate-winGetty Images

Another year, another win for the Rest of the World team!

The World XI dominated the England team throughout the charity Soccer Aid match, resulting in a 3-0 finish.

Player of the Match Kem Cetinay scored two of World XI's goals, with comedian Lee Mack also scoring for the team.

This was Lee's very first goal in four years playing for the Soccer Aid event.

And it was a match that made history, with a record-breaking £13,014,769 raised for the charity Unicef.

Check out the highlights.

david-beckhamGetty Images

Former pro-footballer and England legend David Beckham also made an appearance on the pitch.

usain-bolt-makes-a-play-against-wayne-rooneyGetty Images

The world's fastest ever sprinter, Usain Bolt, took on England's former star striker Wayne Rooney.

lee-mack-celebratesGetty Images

Comedian Lee Mack celebrated his first ever goal in four years of playing in the Soccer Aid tournaments.

For the first time he played for the World XI team, representing the Republic of Ireland.

kem-cetinayGetty Images

Kem Cetinay was made Player of the Match following his superb two goals. He is now one of the top scorers at Soccer Aid matches.

nigel-de-jong-and-stephen-mulhernGetty Images

Presenter Stephen Mulhern turned heads in his striking kit.

He was revealed as the Masked Winger who was teased before the match took place.

Unfortunately, his pitch performance was short-lived. He was jokingly dragged off the pitch just 6 minutes into the second half

What did you think of the match? Comment below!

