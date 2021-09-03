Strictly 2021: When does the new series start?

It's time to get your dance shoes at the ready and your best moves in check - the new series of Strictly Come Dancing is just around the corner!

The full celebrity line-up was unveiled last month and now we know when the latest series will begin.

The pre-recorded launch episode will air on Saturday 18 September, when audiences will finally find out which famous face will be performing with which professional dancer.

The live shows will kick off the following week, where the 15 celebrities will try their best to impress the panel of judges.

How will Strictly be different this year?

The last series of Strictly was slightly shorter because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the new series will air for 13 weeks as normal.

This year's competition will feature the first ever deaf contestant, Eastenders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis and chef, TV presenter and cookery author John Whaite will make up half of the show's very first all-male couple.

There's also a change to the famous panel, with Anton Du Beke joining as a judge this series. And that's not all! Strictly Come Dancing 2021 will welcome four brand new professional dancers who will be making their big debut very soon.

Who do you want to win Strictly this year? Have your say in our vote below, and let us know who you're rooting for in the comments!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.