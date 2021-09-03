Manchester United: Ronaldo will wear the iconic number 7 once again!

Getty Images Ronaldo will wear his old number seven when he rejoins Manchester United

Football fans recently found out that Cristiano Ronaldo will be re-joining Manchester United after leaving the club back in 2009.

However, one burning question had lots of people talking - what number shirt will he wear?

Manchester United has confirmed the Portuguese player will once again wear the iconic number seven shirt when he returns to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo wore the number during his first stint at the club, and he'll be donning a shirt with the famous number on his back very soon.

However, there was one little issue that needed to be sorted out first when it came to the famous shirt number.

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani wore the shirt last season and during Manchester United's away game against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

However, Cavani has agreed to swap the number seven for the shirt number 21 which he wears at international level with Uruguay.

"I wasn't sure if it would be possible to have the number seven shirt again," said Ronaldo in a statement. "So I would like to say a huge thank you to Edi for this incredible gesture."

Getty Images Ronaldo made history when Portugal played the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday

Ronaldo completed a shock move back to Old Trafford on transfer deadline day last month and he's in line to make his second debut for the Red Devils against Newcastle in the Premier League on 11 September.

Ronaldo also became the all-time leading men's international goalscorer with two goals against the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, but was booked by the referee for removing his shirt.

He scored two late headers to take his tally to 111 for Portugal, surpassing the record previously held by Ali Daei, who scored 109 goals for Iran between 1993 and 2006.

Now that Ronaldo will be returning to his beloved number seven, we want to know, what's your lucky number and why?