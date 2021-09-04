Beyoncé: Is turning 40! Try our quiz to test out your fan knowledge!

Getty Images

Beyoncé is celebrating her 40th birthday today!

The superstar singer is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, and over her career she has sold more than 118 million records worldwide (178 million if you include her time with Destiny's Child!) and has performed to packed stadiums all over the world.

As well as being a singer, she is also an actress, songwriter, director, producer, business-owner and mother to her three children! (phew!)

In an interview earlier this year Beyoncé said: "My wish is for my 40s to be fun and full of freedom. I want to feel the same freedom I feel on stage every day of my life. I want to explore aspects of myself I haven't had time to discover and to enjoy my husband and my children. I want to travel without working.

"I want this next decade to be about celebration, joy, and giving and receiving love. I want to give all the love I have to the people who love me back." she said.

From a "shy" kid growing up in Texas in the US, to an international award-winning singer, Beyonce has broken records and shaped the world throughout her career - but, just how much do you know about the famous singer?

