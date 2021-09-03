Women's Super League: What to look out for this season

Getty Images Can Chelsea win the WSL three years in a row?

The Women's Super League (WSL) is back and it's expected to be bigger than ever.

The new season starts on 3 September and new deals for showing matches live on TV mean more people are going to be able to watch the WSL than ever before.

Here are five things you need you need to know.

1. History-making matches

Earlier this year the Football Association (FA), which runs the WSL, announced a record-breaking deal which means games will be shown on BBC TV for the first time.

It's thought to be the biggest broadcast deal of any professional women's football league in the world.

Matches will be shown live on both BBC and Sky TV.

On Saturday, when Everton v Manchester City is shown on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website at 1:15pm it will be the first ever domestic women's league game shown on network free-to-air television.

2. Who are the title contenders in the WSL?

Getty Images Chelsea celebrate winning the WSL

The title race in the 2020/21 season was one of the most exciting in recent memory.

Chelsea managed to keep the title and took the top spot - they also reached the Champion's League final for the first time.

They'd only lost one game, but finished just two points ahead of Manchester City. Only ten points separated the top four teams.

So fans are hoping it'll be another close one this season, especially as clubs across the division have strengthened their squads this summer with new talent.

Arsenal - who were WSL champions in 2019 - have new players including England's Nikita Parris as well as a new manager, Jonas Eidevall (more on him later).

Elsewhere, there have been changes at Manchester United under new manager Marc Skinner, but they could be playing catch-up after losing key players Lauren James, Amy Turner and Tobin Heath last summer following ex-boss Casey Stoney leaving the club.

Everton are eyeing up a Champions League qualification challenge, while Brighton and Tottenham have been ambitious in the transfer market.

3. A record-breaking young talent

Getty Images

Chelsea will be hoping their chances of a hat-trick of title wins will be helped by young forward Lauren James.

The Blues paid what Manchester United described as a record fee between Barclays FA WSL clubs when they signed her for £200,000 plus add-ons this summer.

The 19-year-old has returned to the club - she was part of the Chelsea Academy from Under-10s to Under-14s. She's also reunited with her brother and England international Reece.

Lauren said: "The club have great ambitions, they always want to win trophies, it's part of the DNA here. I'm looking forward to joining and hopefully we can get the Champions League this year."

4. International stars join the WSL

Just like last season, several big international stars have joined the WSL.

Among Manchester City's new recruits are Jamaica international Khadija Shaw and former Barcelona captain Vicky Losada.

Rivals Manchester United have brought in Norwegian midfielder Vilde Boe Risa, while former Real Madrid forward Chioma Ubogagu and Australian international Kyah Simon have joined Tottenham.

Everton have welcomed home England forward Toni Duggan from Atletico Madrid, while ex-Juventus midfielder Aurora Galli will be the first Italian to play in the WSL for the Toffees.

Getty Images Nikita Parris has moved from Lyon to Arsenal

Elsewhere, Arsenal signed Nikita Parris from Lyon, defender Louise Quinn joined Birmingham City from Fiorentina, former AC Milan striker Natasha Dowie moved to Reading, and Brighton brought in striker Danielle Carter for an undisclosed fee.

5. Who are the new managers this season?

Getty Images Jonas Eidevall (left), Scott Booth (centre) and Marc Skinner (right) all join the WSL this season

It's not just new signings in the WSL but new managers too. Arsenal's boss is now Sweden's Jonas Eidevall so fans could see a new style of play.

Eidevall says they're a "really quality squad" adding "even though we don't have much time, I can see the players picking things up really quickly and it makes me feel really comfortable".

He joined Arsenal from Rosengard in June following the departure of Joe Montemurro after four years in charge.

The Swede led Rosengard to three league titles in two spells and helped them reach the quarter-finals of last season's Champions League.

Manchester United's new boss Marc Skinner impressed while at Birmingham City between 2016 and 2019, leading them to the 2017 FA Cup final.

It's a season of change for Birmingham City. Not only have their games moved from Solihull Moors' Damson Park to St Andrew's, but they've got a new manager too - former Scotland international Scott Booth.

He's joined the Blues from Glasgow City, where he won six successive league titles.

Former Birmingham City boss Carla Ward has moved to local rivals Aston Villa this season.

5. How can I watch WSL matches on TV this season?

Games will be shown on BBC and Sky TV, with any ties not picked up by either broadcaster being show on the FA Player.

The first game of the season will be broadcast by Sky Sports on Friday night from 7pm - Manchester United take on Reading.

Coverage on the BBC will kick off on Saturday on BBC One for Manchester City v Everton. There'll be a total of 22 live WSL matches on the BBC this season.

Sky Sports will be showing the top tier of women's football for the first time, with the organisation having the chance to broadcast 44 matches.

The WSL is expected to attract record audience figures and become one of the most-watched women's sport leagues in the world.