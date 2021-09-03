play
Watch Newsround

Pet theft: Abduction to be made a crime

Last updated at 08:12
comments
View Comments
Stock image of a person stealing a dogGetty Images

A new criminal offence of pet abduction is to be introduced as part of government plans to tackle animals being stolen.

Under current laws, if a pet is stolen it's treated as the owner losing property but the new law will recognise the welfare of animals, and that pets are valued as more than property by their owners. It will acknowledge the emotional distress having a pet taken can cause.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "The new offence of pet abduction acknowledges that animals are far more than just property and will give police an additional tool to bring these sickening individuals to justice."

The proposal is just one of the recommendations in a report by the pet theft taskforce which was set up to tackle an increase in incidents during lockdown.

The taskforce - made up of government officials, police, prosecutors, and local authorities - received evidence from animal welfare groups, campaigners, academics and other experts.

sad-looking dog in back of vanGetty Images

It found that around 2,000 dogs were reported stolen last year and that seven in 10 pet thefts recorded by police involved dogs.

Using data from animal charity Dogs Trust, the report said the price for five of the UK's most desirable dog breeds grew "significantly" during the first nationwide lockdown, with some rising by as much as 89%.

The taskforce suggested it was this which possibly made dog thefts more appealing to criminals wanting to make money from the increased demand for pets.

Girl lying with pet dogGetty Images
Google searches for 'buy a puppy' rose by more than 160% in the months between March and August 2020 after England's first nationwide lockdown began

Stealing a pet is an awful crime which can cause families great emotional distress whilst callous criminals line their pockets.

Priti Patel, Home Secretary

The taskforce recommended improving the collection and recording of data on pet thefts and looked at measures such as requiring proof of identification for all online pet adverts.

It's hoped the proposals would make it more difficult for thieves to abduct and sell on pets as well as making it easier for police to catch offenders.

It is not known yet what the maximum sentence for a new offence of pet abduction might be.

More like this

dog sniffing sample

Coronavirus: How dogs can be used to help slow coronavirus

Black dog behind bars

Animal welfare: New plans to help prevent dog cruelty

dogs
play
1:41

Find out how super amazing dogs are!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

  • This is good news because stealing pets is very wrong and no one should have to go through it, imagine how confused the animals will be and how sad the owners will be!

  • It’s good that they are doing something about it! I can’t believe people would steal pets! Some people are so horrible!

Top Stories

Kids in school uniform

'I don't want any kid to feel embarrassed about not having a school uniform'

comments
8
joe-biden.

Climate crisis is 'one of the great challenges of our time' says Biden after Storm Ida

comments
3
Raheem-Sterling.

Fifa to investigate racial abuse of England players

comments
Newsround Home