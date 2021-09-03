US Open: Emma Raducanu is through to the third round!

Getty Images Raducanu, ranked 150th in the world, will move up to the brink of the top 100 after this US Open run

She's done it again! British teen Emma Raducanu has beaten China's Zhang Shuai to reach the US Open third round.

The 18-year-old won 6-2 6-4 against 32-year-old Zhang, who is 101 places above her in the world rankings.

She was so ahead in the game it only took her one hour and 21 minutes to seal her win!

She'll now face Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo on Saturday for a place in the fourth round of the tournament which is held in New York.

Emma first came to most people's attention at Wimbledon early this year, where she made it through to the final 16 and became the youngest British woman to do so.

This achievement meant that she qualified for the current US Open tournament.

Unfortunately she had to retire from her fourth round Wimbledon game, after suffering breathing difficulties in the second set.

At Wimbledon she was ranked 338th and now, just four events later, is closing in on a place in the world's top 100.

Getty Images Raducanu has not dropped a set in her five US Open matches - in qualifying and the main draw - at the event

After the game Emma stayed on court to pose for selfies with fans and said she was loving playing in US, and was extremely grateful and surprised by all the support she's been receiving there.

She added: "Of course I really want to connect with the fans because they're doing so much for me, getting me through some really tight moments.

"Connecting with them, I have so much fun, especially the younger kids. I hope that they can get a little bit inspired."