England racist abuse: Fifa to investigate chanting at England players

England has condemned the racist abuse directed towards their players during a World Cup qualifier in Budapest, calling it "completely unacceptable".

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham were both targeted during the game, which England won 4-0.

Loud jeering could be heard in the stadium when England's players took the knee before kick-off, with racist chanting and objects being thrown later in the game.

Sterling was pelted with paper cups and bottles when he opened the scoring for England.

Other members of the England squad were also attacked, and a flare was thrown on to the pitch after Harry Maguire scored. Ice was also thrown at England manager Gareth Southgate by fans during his post-match interview.

Fifa - which is in charge of world football - said today it will investigate the incidents.

Most members of the England team said they did not hear the racists comment or chanting during the game, but it had been reported by eyewitnesses in the stadium.

Getty Images England players were pelted with cups after taking the lead

The Football Association said it was "extremely disappointing" to hear reports of discriminatory actions towards England players, and said they would would be asking Fifa to investigate the matter.

This isn't the first time Hungary fans have been accused of racist behaviour. Uefa - which runs football in Europe - ordered Hungary to play three home games without supporters in the ground after fans' behaviour at Euro 2020.

But home supporters were allowed to attend this World Cup qualifier in Budapest as this match falls under the control of Fifa, who are a different body.

England's players, led by Sterling and manager Gareth Southgate, have become vocal figures in the fight against racism in football in recent seasons.

Reuters "We took the knee and we knew it would get an adverse reaction but we think it's the right thing to do," said England manager Gareth Southgate afterwards

Hungary's players and their head coach Marco Rossi had asked supporters to respect England's players taking the knee gesture before the match - but fans didn't follow.

After the game, England manager Southgate said: "I've heard reports of racism, which I hadn't heard during the game.

"Everyone knows what we stand for as a team, and that's completely unacceptable. It has been reported. Our head of security has spoken to the players and taken their statement. We will deal with it in the right channels."

He added: "I believe that people have been filmed and we have to hope it's dealt with the right way.

Reuters England's manager has also been seen taking the knee alongside his players

"The world is modernising and although some people are stuck in their ways of thinking and their prejudices, they're going to be the dinosaurs in the end because the world is changing."

This is the latest example of an England qualifier being affected by racism, following two incidents during matches in Euro 2020 qualifying games.

In October 2019, the Three Lions' game in Bulgaria was stopped twice because of racist behaviour from fans.

During a match in Montenegro in March 2018, racist chanting was directed at several England players.

Getty Images Declan Rice pretended to take a drink from a cup thrown at Raheem Sterling, as did Jack Grealish

Tony Burnett, chief executive of Kick It Out, said: "We stand proudly in support of the England players and staff, who once again acted with strength, grace and integrity in the face of racism that has no place in our game or our society.

"Those responsible need to be held to account and steps need to be taken to ensure scenes like this are not repeated."

Defender John Stones said England would "stand together as a team and continue fighting for what we believe in as a team and what we believe is right".