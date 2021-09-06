play
Seals in the Thames: Population count

Harbour seals and grey seals might be something you associate with the sea, but did you know there are hundreds who call the river Thames in London home.

The Zoological Society London has been keeping track of the population’s numbers for several years to check how they’re doing.

And 2021 is no different. The population count has been finished and the numbers are in.

The count found there were around 800 harbour seals and 2,000 grey seals!

Check out the video to find out more and see some super cute seals.

