Storm Ida: Flash flooding and tornadoes hit parts of the US

Getty Images People in New York city have been affected by the extreme weather

Parts of north-eastern America have been hit by flash flooding and tornadoes caused by Storm Ida.

New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania have all been affected by the extreme weather. The tropical storm is said to be the remnant, or aftermath, following Hurricane Ida which hit the state of Louisiana on Sunday.

The governors of both New York and New Jersey declared a state of emergency and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called it a "historic weather event".

Getty Images Parts of the US have been hit by the remnants of Hurricane Ida

In New York, at least eight centimetres of rain fell in just one hour in the city's famous Central Park. Almost all New York City subway lines have been closed, and non-emergency vehicles banned from being on the roads.

Lots of flights and trains going out of New York and New Jersey have been suspended.

New York senator Chuck Schumer said he believed the extreme weather was down to climate change.

"When you get two record rainfalls in a week, it's not just a coincidence," he said. "When you get all the changes that we have seen in the weather, that's not a coincidence."

Getty Images Much of the subway in New York has been suspended because of the extreme weather

What's being done to help?

Several people are reported to have died as a result of the storm and others have been trapped in their homes.

The US National Weather Service declared a flood emergency in New York City, Brooklyn, Queens and parts of Long Island, and issued tornado warnings for parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Getty Images President Biden is due to address America on the White House's response to the damage caused by the extreme weather

President Biden is due to address the nation later on Thursday, where he's expected to talk about on the White House's response to the damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

In a meeting with the governors of Louisiana and Mississippi on Monday, Mr Biden pledged a massive government response to help states recover from the storm.

"We're providing any help that you're going to need," said Biden. "It is in moments like these that we can see the power of government to meet the needs of people."