Football: Female players in Ireland will be paid the same as the men

FAI

The Republic of Ireland men's and women's teams will be paid the same amount of money for the matches they play, The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has announced.

The move will come into affect ahead of this year's World Cup qualifiers.

The FAI said they had made the "historic" change after talking with both the male and female captains, Seamus Coleman and Katie McCabe.

The fees paid to the men's side will now be reduced and the FAI will match that contribution to level the payments for the women.

The issue of men and women's team receiving different levels of pay has been a big talking point in recent years.

England, Brazil, Australia, Norway and New Zealand are all countries that have committed to equal pay since last year.

Four years ago, the Republic of Ireland women's team threatened to go on strike in a protest over treatment by the FAI.

This led to doubt over whether a World Cup qualifier would go ahead or not.

©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Stephanie Roche has been playing for the Republic of Ireland since 2008

Since then the relationship between the women's squad and the football governing body has improved.

Forward Stephanie Roche said that the change has been "huge", and that "it's not about money, it's about being considered equal".

She added: "If you ask any of the girls, nobody wants to be paid to play for their country. This is about parity, for years one group has been paid and one not.

"We want young girls to look up and say they want to be a female international, and know they will be treated the same way as the men."

Inpho Republic captains Seamus Coleman and Katie McCabe were both involved in the talks which led to Monday's announcement

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe said the announcement was "a great day for Irish football".

"The relationship between the FAI and the senior women's team is stronger than I have ever known it and we look forward to continuing to work together to make Irish football better for everyone who plays our game, regardless of their identity or background," she added.