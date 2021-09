Dame Sarah Storey has now officially become the most successful Paralympian in Britain after winning her 17th gold medal.

The Paralympian has made history with 28 gold medals, after defending her title in the C4-5 road race - a title she has held since London 2012.

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics are Sarah's eighth Games since she first competed in the Barcelona 1992 Games.

Shanequa has got everything you need to know about Sarah Storey's story - check it out!