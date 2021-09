What's so funny?! This grey seal pup snapped in Ravenscar appears to be having a good old giggle. Photographer Martina Novotna said: "I was lying on a rocky beach for hours, as motionlessly as possible, patiently waiting for seal life to unfold around me. This seal pup came onto the shore for a bit of rest and ended up sleeping on its chosen rock for hours before the incoming tide forced it to move more inland. Occasionally, it would stretch and yawn and it was one of the yawns that led to this expression, looking as if the seal was giggling."