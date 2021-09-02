Internet safety: What is the Children's Code and how does it affect you?

Getty Images The code affects any online services you use, which includes apps on your tablets

The Children's Code, a new set of rules which is designed to provide more protection to children online, is set to take effect on Thursday 2 September.

The Information Commissioner's Office has published the new code of conduct that will help big tech companies and social media sites protect children online.

There are 15 standards online services must follow - these services include apps, games, social media sites and streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime TV.

Getty Images Are you an online gamer? The new code applies to games which have access to online services too

What are some of the changes? Switching off location services - online services will no longer automatically track your location.

Removing nudges - There will no longer be notifications to encourage you to put in any personal data.

Privacy protection - Your settings will be set to the highest level as a default.

Checking a user's age - Online services must check the age of users going to their website, app, or game.

Harmful content - Making sure children are protected from content that could be harmful to their health or wellbeing.

What services does the code apply to?

The code applies to any online service a child may use, for example, gaming apps and social media platforms, online messaging services, content streaming such as YouTube, and news or educational websites.

The code of conduct will also affect toys that are connected to the internet.

