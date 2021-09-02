Internet safety: What is the Children's Code and how does it affect you?

The Children's Code, a new set of rules which is designed to provide more protection to children online, is set to take effect on Thursday 2 September.
The Information Commissioner's Office has published the new code of conduct that will help big tech companies and social media sites protect children online.
There are 15 standards online services must follow - these services include apps, games, social media sites and streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime TV.
We want to hear your thoughts on the Children's Code, so make sure you vote and leave a comment.
If you can't see this vote, click here.
The code applies to any online service a child may use, for example, gaming apps and social media platforms, online messaging services, content streaming such as YouTube, and news or educational websites.
The code of conduct will also affect toys that are connected to the internet.
What do you think of the changes? Let us know in the comments.
Your Comments
Join the conversation